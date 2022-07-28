Traffic cops ticket 1.5M motorists

Santo Domingo.–.A total of 1,5 million fines have been applied in the Dominican Republic, from 2017 to last June 2022, only to penalize drivers who failed to wear a protective helmet, an obligation contemplated in Law 241-67, and the regulations of the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant).

According to the information provided by the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transport (Digesett), through the Single Request for Access to Public Information Portal (SAIP), this type of infraction is the most repetitive and for years presents an upward trend in cases, only interrupted in 2020, a period that coincides with the implementation of the curfew and other mobility restrictions declared as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2017, 141,353 sanctions were imposed, the following year 228,561 were applied, in 2019 about 262,557 to later drop to 187,784 in 2020