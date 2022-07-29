Major graft case splits one of the richest Dominican families

Santo Domingo.- The Bonetti Guerra family issued a statement in which they disassociated themselves from the notorious case of administrative corruption called Medusa, for which the former prosecutor, Jean Alain Rodríguez, and close collaborators are charged.

“The SID GROUP, its companies and the Bonetti Guerra family unit are NOT charged in the aforementioned file, nor are they references to any degree in it. None of the companies under the umbrella of GRUPO SID participated in tenders from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) related to prison reform or any other issue,” says the statement.

“The Strukturat company, a company that appears related to earthworks in PGR tenders, is under the control of investment funds belonging to another business group in the country, and has no ties of any kind to GRUPO SID or the Bonetti Guerra family nucleus.”