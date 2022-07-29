Outrage of passengers in the AILA for new registration system

Travelers using the José Francisco Peña Gómez International Airport of the Americas (AILA) reacted indignantly to the change in the system for checking in at immigration, which creates delays of more than one hour compared to the previous system and causes missed flights.

The new system now groups all travelers to cross through the personal and baggage screening area and then assemble again to cross through immigration.

“This system makes the airport the worst in the world. With this formula you will no longer need to come to the airport three hours earlier, but about five,” shouted a foreign traveler to a migration officer, according to El Día.

In addition, it was reported that last Wednesday afternoon, July 27, the luggage of several passengers had to be taken off the planes because their owners could not board on time.