State witness stuns ‘Medusa’ case in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- According to the testimony of Rafael Stefano Canó Sacco, former right-hand man of Jean Alain Rodríguez, the accusation is substantiated and includes what happened in the Attorney General’s Office between 2016 and 2020 and which has given rise to what has been called “Medusa Case”

Canó’s statement confirmed the theft of public funds intended to adequately meet the first-order needs related to food and health of the more than 27,000 prisoners who are distributed in the 47 prisons in the country.

In a period of four years, more than two billion pesos were embezzled in payments to food suppliers for prisons in its two modalities, National Penitentiary School and Centers for Minors in the country, according to the indictment