Tourism Police: watch out for alt-sex dating scam

Santo Domingo The Tourist Police (Politur) receive complaints from tourists who come to the Dominican Republic to seek relationships with people they meet on the gay dating app Grindr, but end up being robbed, robbed, extorted and even beaten.

General Minoru Matsunaga, director of Politur, and Colonel Carlos Mancebo Núñez, director of Intelligence, explained to Diario Libre how criminal networks operate and how to avoid attacks.

Through the application designed for dating between homosexual and bisexual men, citizens of other countries meet Dominicans with whom they trade a sexual relationship in exchange for money or just for pleasure.-