One man dead and several wounded after shooting in Comendador public market

A man was shot dead, and others were wounded during a shootout staged by merchants fighting for space in the public market of Comendador, Elías Piña, for the installation and exhibition of exportable merchandise to Haiti.

The victim was identified as Juan Méndez Mariñez, 42 years old, who was the assistant of the president of the Association of Merchants of Agricultural Products exported to Haiti, Virgilio Moreta Valdez as reported.

The wounded were identified as Cristian Orlando Valdez (Gago), and Jefry Reyes Morillo (Jefry Huevo), who had to be taken to the Doctor Alejandro Cabral Hospital of San Juan de la Maguana due to their serious health condition.



After the incident, a state of tension prevails in this municipality because, according to what has been observed, several armed men in mountain jumping motors are passing through the streets surrounding the municipal market, which is also causing concern to the residents of this border town of the province of Elías Piña.

For several years, local merchants have been disputing the spaces around the public market for the exhibition of various merchandise due to the fact that as time goes by, more and more people move to this municipality to exchange products with Haitian merchants, thus causing that the spaces are less every Monday and Friday.