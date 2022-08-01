53% of police officers believe violence in neighborhoods is due to parental negligence

A study by the Dominican Institute for Integral Development (IDDI) revealed that 53% of the National Police officers consulted identify parental negligence as the leading cause of violence in the country’s neighborhoods.

The research entitled “Knowing the reality of young people in the poor neighborhoods of the Northern Zone of Santo Domingo, to reduce violence and crime levels through participatory and innovative actions” was supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The 18 neighborhoods included in the research were: Villa Consuelo, Capotillo, Guachupita, Gualey, Las Cañitas, Villa Juana, La Zurza, Cristo Rey, Espaillat and Luperón, Villa María, Los Guandules, María Auxiliadora, Mejoramiento Social, Simón Bolívar, Villas Agrícolas, La Ciénaga and 27 de Febrero.

Police officers also identified other factors as generators of violence in these neighborhoods, such as lack of opportunities and employment, educational inadequacies, poverty, and insufficient salaries.

In this sense, they suggested increasing the number of police officers patrolling the streets (50%), improving salary and job opportunities (63%), educational opportunities (53%), and supporting parents who have problems in family coexistence (51%).

The IDDI study includes some recommendations that emerge from the dialogue with residents. First, it suggests implementing measures such as public policies that show a positive and proactive image of youth. In addition, the development of rehabilitative actions for youth and adolescents is proposed, as well as the adoption of a holistic approach to reduce inequality gaps among young people in the neighborhoods.

Finally, it is deemed necessary to promote a rapprochement between the national police and the communities to increase the levels of trust between local institutions and citizens.