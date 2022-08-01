53% of police officers believe violence in neighborhoods is due to parental negligence
A study by the Dominican Institute for Integral Development (IDDI) revealed that 53% of the National Police officers consulted identify parental negligence as the leading cause of violence in the country’s neighborhoods.
The research entitled “Knowing the reality of young people in the poor neighborhoods of the Northern Zone of Santo Domingo, to reduce violence and crime levels through participatory and innovative actions” was supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
The 18 neighborhoods included in the research were: Villa Consuelo, Capotillo, Guachupita, Gualey, Las Cañitas, Villa Juana, La Zurza, Cristo Rey, Espaillat and Luperón, Villa María, Los Guandules, María Auxiliadora, Mejoramiento Social, Simón Bolívar, Villas Agrícolas, La Ciénaga and 27 de Febrero.
Police officers also identified other factors as generators of violence in these neighborhoods, such as lack of opportunities and employment, educational inadequacies, poverty, and insufficient salaries.
In this sense, they suggested increasing the number of police officers patrolling the streets (50%), improving salary and job opportunities (63%), educational opportunities (53%), and supporting parents who have problems in family coexistence (51%).
The IDDI study includes some recommendations that emerge from the dialogue with residents. First, it suggests implementing measures such as public policies that show a positive and proactive image of youth. In addition, the development of rehabilitative actions for youth and adolescents is proposed, as well as the adoption of a holistic approach to reduce inequality gaps among young people in the neighborhoods.
Finally, it is deemed necessary to promote a rapprochement between the national police and the communities to increase the levels of trust between local institutions and citizens.
in the year of 2022 they are just finding out that increasing the number of police officers, improving salaries, providing jobs and educational opportunities will limit some violence. I feel sorry for the people in the DR as this Government (and most in the past) are solely focused on foreign dollars, how full hotels are and how many flights land weekly?
Parental negligance ?!…they have no food on the table….vamos a buscar moro…people are fighting to survive…they have nothing to lose…beware of those…Negligent are those in torres an gated communities, with jeepeta de lujo … if you don’t curb this violence soon , we are all heading to Venezuela dark ages…!!!
exacly ! THE GOVT FAULT!
PARENTS YOU STOLE EVERYTHING THE DOMINICAN GOVT STOLE ALL THE FUNDS FOR THE PEOPLE FOR THE LAST 1000 YEARS SMH BLAME THE PEOPLE DISGUSTIN
Is this is more about police negligence of not going into barrios to reduce violence? They want to place the blame on parents in the barrios. They, the police and parents share the blame.