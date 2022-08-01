Egg prices in the Dominican Republic are cheaper than in other countries

Therefore, production has also increased, and many more producers have entered into producing fertile eggs, producing pullets, which produce eggs for consumption.

Sales to Haiti, which consumes between 30 and 20 million eggs per month, have also increased, although it is still an informal market with ups and downs.

ADA executives emphasized that eggs are the cheapest protein and are widely consumed by people who exercise.

They indicated that, due to the increase in raw material prices, producing eggs and chickens are more expensive, and most of it is assumed by the producers.

They said that next September, they expect to have raw materials at more affordable prices, which will allow them to receive cheaper prices per pound of chicken and per unit of eggs in December.

They emphasized that in the DR, there is good genetics in poultry production, facilities, handling, and distribution channels.