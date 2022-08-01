Two trapped in gold mine are alive

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Mining Corporation (Cormidom) offered this Sunday afternoon the identities of the two miners who are trapped, but alive, inside the Cerro de Maimón mine in the Monseñor Nouel province.

In communication with Diario Libre, the company said that the miners whose rescue is the priority are Carlos Yepez Ospina (Colombian) and Gregores Mendez Torres (Dominican), both, as reported, are stable and in communication with the teams that carry out the operations. rescue work.

The mining corporation published a statement explaining that the workers were trapped in the early hours of this Sunday after a landslide occurred