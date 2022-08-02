More scandal; school lunch program

The tenders for school breakfast and lunch, for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years carried out by the National Institute of Student Welfare (Inabie), would have been rigged to benefit a group and disqualify small and medium-sized companies that complied with the established specifications.

For this reason, the suppliers request the intervention of President Luis Abinader so that the tenders that would be “plagued by irregularities and errors that would only benefit a few” be declared void.

The institution in charge of supplying school breakfast and lunch is accused of making a poor preparation of the specifications and conformation of the lots, of neglecting the technical evaluations and the request for sumptuous items required, as well as the distance of 10 established kilometers.

They explain that the situation has reached the point where they are awarding bidders