Over 500 Dominican civil servants get paid more than the President

Santiago.- The last few weeks have seen one of the most recent scandals of the current administration.

At the end of last July, in the midst of a large number of complaints about the increase in the electricity rate, LISTÍN DIARIO reported that the salaries of the members of the council of the Superintendence of Electricity (SIE) experienced a large increase.

How much? The Superintendent of Electricity, Rafael Aníbal Velazco Espaillat (who later resigned from the position), went on to earn RD$751,201, while SIE council members Diógenes Antonio Rodríguez Grullón and Aura Mireya Caraballo Castillo, RD$562,145, and the payroll soars…

In Photo Hector Valdez, Central Banker: over US$1.5 million per year.