Ghost authors in Dominican Republic textbooks

Santo Domingo.- The name Primitivo Santos appears as one of the two partners that make up School Equipment, S.R.L., a company that appears as the author of several of the digital books that the Ministry of Education (Minerd) bought for the 2022-2023 school year.

When contacting him by phone and asking him about his company, the man comments, in an annoyed tone, that he does not know what they are talking about. He then emphasizes, in the same tone, that he doesn’t know about business or books.

On June 2, 2022, the Ministry of Education awarded 10 companies more than 1,800 million in the purchase of digital books, the acquisition of which was made through the “exclusivity exception process MINERD-CCC-PEEX-2022-0003 for the acquisition of textbooks, digital format, for the secondary level, the school year 2022-2023”.

Three of the winners presented School Equipment as the author of the books, specifically in the areas of Spanish Language, Social Sciences, and Physical Education.