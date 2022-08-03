Work on the monorail brings blackouts

Santiago. – The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (Edenorte), announced that this Thursday, August 4, they will interrupt the service at Station 5 of the Monorail that is being built in this city of Santiago.

It reported that technicians will be working on the mobilization of medium voltage infrastructure in coordination with the Office for the Development of Urban and Interurban Mobility Projects from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Station 5 of the project is located in the area of Cuesta Colorada and Avenida Circunvalación of the municipality