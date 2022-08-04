More Dominican Republic corruption: Education chief gets the axe
Santo Domingo. President Luis Abinader fired Roberto Fulcar from the Ministry of Education this Wednesday night and appointed Ángel Enrique Hernández Castillo in his place.
The change is contained in decree number 414-22. The document establishes the appointment of Fulcar as Minister of State without Portfolio.
Ángel Enrique Hernández Castillo, current rector of the Open University for Adults (UAPA), was born in Jarabacoa, La Vega province, on October 1, 1953.
Roberto Fulcar was fired after months of wide critique on alleged corruption.
This article provides the bare minimum of information.
Please try harder…
All the other RD news outlets have little information. His dismissal may have something to do with rumors about Ministry of Education tenders. Nothing more than that, all is vague. His being apppointed Minister of State without Portfolio keeps him on the gov’t payroll is a kindness until an investigation is completed to confirm or not confirm rumors.
He should be ousted from government all together! News article shows cows being pastured in an abandoned school building that was recently built. Greed is endemic amongst politicians.
As president Luis Abinader said: ‘corruption won’t be tolerated in this administration’.