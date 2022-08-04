More Dominican Republic corruption: Education chief gets the axe

Santo Domingo. President Luis Abinader fired Roberto Fulcar from the Ministry of Education this Wednesday night and appointed Ángel Enrique Hernández Castillo in his place.

The change is contained in decree number 414-22. The document establishes the appointment of Fulcar as Minister of State without Portfolio.

Ángel Enrique Hernández Castillo, current rector of the Open University for Adults (UAPA), was born in Jarabacoa, La Vega province, on October 1, 1953.

Roberto Fulcar was fired after months of wide critique on alleged corruption.