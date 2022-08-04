New Transport chief says he has a plan

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader dismissed Rafael Arias as director of the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant) and appointed Hugo Beras, who was director of the Government Transportation Cabinet, in his place.

In a tweet, Beras thanked the president for his confidence and said that he will assume the commitment to implement the entire transit plan.

“I appreciate your trust, President @luisabinader. I will assume this commitment to implement the entire traffic, transportation and road safety plan with the determination and transparency that characterizes it. I tell all Dominicans that they will be proud of the Change. I will assume this commitment to implement the entire traffic, transportation and road safety plan with the determination and transparency that characterizes it.”