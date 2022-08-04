These are the changes made by President Abinader in his cabinet

National Palace, seat of the Executive Power. ( EXTERNAL SOURCE )

President Luis Abinader on Wednesday night moved the matte and made changes in his presidential cabinet with the dismissal and movements of several officials.

Through decree 414-22, the president made the following ten appointments:

Article 1. Rafael Ernesto Arias Ramirez is appointed advisor to the Executive Branch in matters of Transportation.

Hugo Marino Beras-Goico Ramirez (Hugo Beras) is appointed executive director of the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant).

Roberto Fulcar Encarnación is, at this moment, designated minister of State without a Portfolio.

Ángel Enrique Hernández Castillo is appointed Minister of Education.

Julio Ramón Cordero Espaillat is appointed Vice Minister of Administrative Management of the Ministry of Education.

Erick Alberto Michael Guzmán Núñez is hereby appointed general director of the Dominican Postal Institute (Inposdom).

Two consuls

César Julio Cedeño Ávila is hereby appointed consul general of the Dominican Republic in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Rafael Abrahán Burgos Gómez is hereby designated as Director General of Bienes Nacionales and shall act as honorary director of the Consejo Estatal del Azúcar until its liquidation.

Reynaldo Enrique García Sánchez is hereby appointed Consul General of the Dominican Republic in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America.

Venancio Alcántara Valdez is appointed Director General of the General Directorate of Immigration.