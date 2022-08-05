Government will execute reorganization plan for informal vendors of 25 beaches in the country

Santo Domingo, DR

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, headed Thursday night the launching ceremony of the National Plan of Reorganization, Regeneration, Training, and Financing for Associations and Informal Beach Vendors.

This initiative, which will have an investment of more than 3 billion pesos, contemplates the renovation of 25 beaches in the country, providing training and financing for the benefit of hundreds of families living in these tourist areas.

According to a press release, during the activity, the president said that raising tourism “has been a joint effort that has been worthwhile, thinking of the Dominican worker.”

On his side, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, expressed that as part of this plan, the small merchants who operate on the beaches to be intervened will receive the transformation of their spaces and training on the quality of their services, improving their economy and that of their families, with a vision of urban planning that will attract more tourists.

“And we started a program in which we are going to refurbish 25 beaches and today we are in Macao, in Miches, Guayacanes I and II, Las Galeras, Los Patos, and we are going to Palenque, Puerto Plata and all the beaches of the country with a budget of more than 3 billion pesos,” said the official.

The activity was held at the San Lázaro club in Santo Domingo, where thousands of tourist guides, small business owners, and representatives of associations of these coastal areas throughout the country participated.

According to the document, the event was also attended by the directors of the Instituto Técnico Profesional (INFOTEP), Rafael Santos, and of the Consejo Nacional de Promoción y Apoyo a la Micro, Pequeña y Mediana Empresa (Promipyme), Porfirio Peralta.