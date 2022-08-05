Tense situation after the death of a Haitian on the Pedernales border

Pedernales

A Customs guard shot ¨accidentally¨ with his regulation weapon, and a Haitian national died after both had a struggle during the development of the binational market in Pedernales.

Immediately, taxpayers and merchants left their merchandise abandoned, while some looting took place by unscrupulous people who took advantage of the circumstances.

The inhabitants of Pedernales, including ex-military personnel, protested after understanding that the law enforcement agents are not prepared to face situations like this.

They claim that dozens of CESFRONT agents allegedly appeared without weapons and hid behind buildings without any action to defend national sovereignty.

The shots were heard from the Haitian side to this side of the island because they did not accept that their compatriot was dead.

Members of the Army, reinforcements from CESFRONT, the Police, and the Dominican Navy, as well as members of S-2 and DICRIM and other State agencies, were present at the scene of the tragedy.

In addition to the public prosecutor and a police commission of the public prosecutor’s office.