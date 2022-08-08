Colombian, Venezuelan women in Dominican Republic ‘catalogue’

Santo Domingo.- Colombian and Venezuelan women rescued from a network of international sexual exploitation through Operation Cattleya, were offered through catalogs sent to “clients” via WhatsApp or through social networks; including the rates of the “services” by time and place were established.

The members of the network had several apartments in the Residencial Coco Real, located in Bávaro, Punta Cana, La Altagracia province, to market women. They also sold the “Cattleyas” in the Dominican capital; at the Hotel Caribe and at the Hotel Oscar Inn (located near the Palace of Justice in Ciudad Nueva).

According to the report of the Public Ministry, if the client wanted it, the victims were taken to the required address, but always under the supervision of one of the members of the network, and depending on the time with one of these girls, the clients paid from 200 to 2,000 dollars.…