Gangs busted by Dominican cops threaten victims’ relatives

Santo Domingo.- The Public Ministry dismantled the alleged network of human trafficking and sexual exploitation through Operation Cattleya.

Victims reported that their relatives in Colombia are being threatened by members of the gang who are in the South American country.

The ring dedicated itself to sexually exploiting at least 80 young Colombian and Venezuelan women.

“The victims could not refuse to carry out sexual activities, since they were threatened both with being reported to Immigration to be deported, and with harming their relatives in their respective countries of origin.”