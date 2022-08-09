Haiti needs a new ‘approach’

“The victims cannot blame for the situation in Haiti lies with the international community and internal forces of that country, considered yesterday the Organization of American States (OAS), which proposes a new international cooperation approach for the poorest country in the world. hemisphere, which allows it to build a security, re-institutionalization and development project.

“The last 20 years of the presence of the international community in Haiti mean one of the strongest and most manifest failures that has been implemented and executed in any international cooperation framework,” the OAS said in a statement from the General Secretariat, which noted that this was due to an erroneous political strategy of the international community.

The OAS pointed out that during the presence of the international community in Haiti it was not possible to build a single institution with the capacity to respond to the problems of the population, with it the armed gangs that today besiege the country arose.