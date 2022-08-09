‘Only’ meters to free Dominican Republic miners
The miners' health conditions and measurable parameters are stable, the medical team said. ( CESAR JIMENEZ )
Santo Domingo.- The miners Gregores Alexander Méndez Torres and Carlos Yépez are underground, trapped in a space about 61 meters long by six meters wide.
Originally it was thought that the rescue process would take between four and six weeks, but 10 days after the collapse in the early hours of Sunday, July 31, only about 10 meters separate the rescue tunnel from where the Dominican and Colombian meet. Since last Monday they have been in communication with rescuers from the Dominican Mining Corporation, a company with Chinese capital, which is in charge of the rescue under the supervision and coordination of the Dominican government.
The rescue effort will seem extraordinarily slow at this time. Rescuers will need to be extra careful when cutting, drilling, & excavating to protect the chamber where the miners are trapped from a collapse.
Let’s hope the miners are out soon.
Wonderful !!!
They are free as of 11:16 am tues. They seem to be well and are undergoing medical exams.
Accolades to the rescuers.