‘Only’ meters to free Dominican Republic miners

Santo Domingo.- The miners Gregores Alexander Méndez Torres and Carlos Yépez are underground, trapped in a space about 61 meters long by six meters wide.

Originally it was thought that the rescue process would take between four and six weeks, but 10 days after the collapse in the early hours of Sunday, July 31, only about 10 meters separate the rescue tunnel from where the Dominican and Colombian meet. Since last Monday they have been in communication with rescuers from the Dominican Mining Corporation, a company with Chinese capital, which is in charge of the rescue under the supervision and coordination of the Dominican government.