Danger on the busiest highway

Santo Domingo.- The central cyclone fence of the Duarte Highway, near kilometer 9, is a danger for drivers because part of its edges are hanging from the central lanes.

The greatest danger is for motorcyclists because the edges of the mesh can surprise them and cause serious injuries. In the case of vehicles, many have been scratched because drivers do not notice the problem at a great distance.

The situation arises because some vehicles have impacted the tubes that support the mesh and, in other cases, unscrupulous, parts have been stolen and left hanging those that cannot be carried away