Dominican Gov. thanks Canada for mine rescue

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader thanked the Canadian authorities on Monday for their cooperation in rescuing two miners trapped in the Cerro de Maimón mine.

After Gregory Alexander Méndez Torres (Dominican) and Carlos Yépez (Colombian) were rescued on Tuesday, the president thanked the Prime Minister of the Government of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

“We thank @JustinTrudeau, Prime Minister of the Government of Canada, for his quick response to our request for help; which facilitated the rescue of miners trapped in the Cerro de Maimón mine. Thank you very much on behalf of the Dominican people! #MinersRescate.”