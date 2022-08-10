Two arrests in Falcon money laundering case

Santiago, DR.- Members of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), together with the Public Ministry, are raiding several places in Santiago this Wednesday, including the Inversiones Prieto de Jesús SRL business, owned by one of those involved in the Falcón Case.

The owner of the company is Alberto de Jesús Polanco, also known as “El Prieto,” accused of being one of those in charge of managing part of the businesses of the designated leaders of the alleged criminal network, Erick Randhiel Mosquea Polanco and Juan José de la Mora Cruz.

The raid is in the El Retiro sector, near Francia Avenue, where anti-narcotics agents entered the aforementioned establishment accompanied by a prosecutor.