Everything ready to receive U.S. hospital ship soon

Santo Domingo, DR.

Dominican doctors and nurses are ready to join the team of specialists of the USNS Comfort Hospital Ship from the United States, which this year will arrive in the province of Azua, to provide free medical attention to the population.

The arrival of this hospital ship in the country is scheduled for November 28 and will remain until December 5.

It will offer general surgery, orthopedics, gynecology, a complete laboratory, radiology, ophthalmology, dentistry, pharmacy, telemedicine, burn center, physiotherapy, and urology.

Details about this journey were offered yesterday by the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, and the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy here, Robert Thomas, during a joint meeting in Azua, where they coordinated actions to receive the Comfort.

Rivera highlighted that these health services in the South would positively impact the entire region and recalled that after the Covid-19 pandemic, “many benefits have been reduced, and many people have stayed at home without getting the recommended preventive check-ups, which gives way to the emergence of diseases.

This is a historic event for Azua and the South since they will have a whole health city at their disposal”, assured the minister.

He said there would be services for the entire population, “thanks to the efforts and subsequent approval of the Government of the United States” and its embassy.

In turn, Robert Thomas said that the objective is to “guarantee that all Dominicans receive benefits from this collaboration since the services are aimed at children, young people and adults.”

In addition to specialized services, general medical evaluations, preventive medicine, dental exams, dental treatment, eye exams, pediatrics, gynecology, dermatology, physical therapy, and a cardiometabolic unit, glucometer, cardiographs, and blood donation.

300 per day.

These health services will be offered free of charge, mainly to the most vulnerable sectors, by U.S. medical personnel from the ship, with the support of Dominican doctors. The hospital can receive 300 patients daily, and the logistics for its arrival in the country are being prepared.