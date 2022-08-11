Suspects in Cattleya case face a judge

Santo Domingo.- The members of the alleged network –Cattleya-that was dedicated to trafficking Colombian and Venezuelan women to prostitute them against their will on Dominican soil, will be presented this Thursday before a judge who will arraign them.

According to the investigation of the Public Ministry, those subjected formed a criminal organization that used deception as a strategy to attract these women who were in conditions of vulnerability (in a state of need and poverty).

They were offered to come to the Dominican Republic to work as waitresses in bars or restaurants in Bávaro, Punta Cana, in the province of La Altagracia, and in the Dominican capital, under the promise of receiving high economic income.