Dominican Republic’s biggest bribe trial starts today

Santo Domingo.- After 409 days since former attorney genera Jean Alaín Rodríguez was detained at the Attorney General’s Office, in what was the first public action of the Public Ministry in the so-called Operation Medusa, the case arrives this Friday before a court that must decide about the quality or not of the investigation against him.

The hearing, scheduled for 9:00 in the morning, will be led by Judge Amauri Martínez, of the Third Investigating Court of the National District, who, given the magnitude of a file with more than 60 defendants and more than 12,000 pages, will use the room of the Court of Civil and Commercial Appeal, in the Center of the Heroes.

The preliminary hearing against Jean Alain and the defendants in the Medusa case will be broadcast live.

The former attorney appears as the main defendant in an accusation that includes 63 natural and legal persons, on charges of fraud against the State, forgery of documents, money laundering, collection of bribes, and a coalition of officials.

“This is a network of corruption that has been discovered in this process, which exceeds 1.0 billion pesos in bribes and is something simply scandalous and never seen in the Dominican Republic,” said the head of the Specialized Attorney General’s Office of Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho