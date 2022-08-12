Johnson & Johnson withdraws its talcum powder from the world market

Madrid, Spain

The pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced Thursday the withdrawal of its baby powder from the global market after accusations that the product causes cancer.

In a brief statement, the company has detailed that the ‘Johnson’s Baby Powder product will cease to be sold worldwide from 2023 while also announcing the transition of the entire baby talcum powder product range to have a cornstarch-based composition.

“We continuously evaluate and optimize our portfolio to better position the business for long-term growth. This transition will help simplify our product offerings, deliver sustainable innovation and meet the needs of our consumers,” the drugmaker said in the missive.

All in all, J&J has maintained its position on the safety of its cosmetic talcum powder, maintaining that it does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer, as thousands of Americans have been complaining to the company.

In 2017, a Los Angeles court ordered the drugmaker to pay up to $417 million (€354 million at the time) by holding the group responsible for terminal ovarian cancer diagnosed in a 63-year-old woman.

The company was also condemned for failing to adequately warn of the risk associated with its talc products, as reported at the time by the Los Angeles Times.