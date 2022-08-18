The public and private sectors broadly support the second Latin American Congress on Digital Healthcare

More than 30 companies and organizations are supporting the celebration of this event that seeks to promote the improvement of processes and respond to the present and future needs of the healthcare sector.

Santo Domingo, August 2022. – The second edition of the Latin American Digital Health Congress, to be held on September 6 and 7, 2022, receives significant backing from the value chain that drives the digital transformation of the health sector.

Several institutions from the public and private sectors will be participating and sponsoring this event, organized by Arium Salud Digital and the Communication and Public Relations firm, AF Comunicación Estratégica.

Seguros Reservas, Amadita Laboratorio Clínico, Macrotech, Referencia Laboratorio Clínico, Massachusetts General Hospital, Global Médica Dominicana, SkyMed, Centro Médico de Diabetes, Obesidad y Especialidades (CEMDOE) and Hospital Metropolitano de Santiago (HOMS), support the second edition of this congress.

Hospital General Plaza de la Salud, Banco Promerica, Farmacia Carol, Mallén, Ida Healthcare, Fortinet, Ricoh, UREVAL, Advanced Asset Management, Farmaconal, Farmaplan, Sendiu Canales Digitales, Humano Seguros, Primera ARS de Humano, CEELIMP and BANDEX have also confirmed their support.

Referring to the support received, Fedor Vidal, CEO of Arium Salud Digital, stated that “Thanks to the study we are carrying out together with the Social Security Observatory (OSES) of Intec and Fundación Plenitud, which we will present at the Congress, we will be able to have data which will show us where we are in relation to other countries.”

Likewise, Amelia Reyes Mora, president of AF Comunicación Estratégica, indicated the importance of the media for the diffusion and reach of this activity, and thanked those who have joined in this occasion, Listín Diario, Resumen de Salud, Medihealth, Technology, Revista Contacto, La Consulta Médica, Factor de Éxito, La 91 FM, Rumba 98.5, Vida y Éxito, Dominican Today, Crónicas de Salud and the television program El Poder de la Salud.

Due to the prestige achieved in its first edition, this event will also be endorsed by the Ministry of Public Health, as well as the Dominican Association of Health Tourism, Agenda Digital 2030, American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR), Cámara TIC, Fundación Plenitud, Instituto Dominicano para la Calidad (INDOCAL), Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo (INTEC) and the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM).