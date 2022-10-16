Update: Alessandra Melendez Berry to represent the Dominican Republic in Italy and Turkey

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic— Alessandra Melendez Berry–daughter of Puerto Platena comedienne Kiki Melendez and Scottish Scientist John Berry–has been selected to represent the Dominican Republic in the “Best Model of The World” pageant. The prestigious event will take place in the splendorous city of Istanbul, Turkey, on December 3rd, 2022. She will also represent the DR in the Look of the Year in San Remo, Italy.

Jasol Cabral, CEO of Producciones Jamicabe, serves as the National Director of the pageant in the Dominican Republic and has selected the country’s representative candidate for the past two decades. He said he “chose Alessandra because she has all the qualities needed to win a competition of this magnitude. She’s highly disciplined, has the poise, grace, glamour and charisma to be a top model worldwide and will represent our country excellently,” he affirmed.

In August 2020, during the pandemic lockdowns, Melendez Berry moved to the Dominican Republic with her family and quickly connected with Nileny Dippton, the modeling coach and CEO of Nefer Models. They immediately saw her raw talent and potential.

“Alessandra is a rare talent. She has a powerful combination of factors that make her a bona-fide threat in the industry—a unique beauty, a subtle elegance and a vibrant energy that commands the attention of every room she enters. I signed her on the spot and I’m thrilled the world will get to see what I saw,” Dippton said.

Under Dippton’s tutelage, the Dominican-Scottish model took the fashion industry by storm upon her debut in 2021, becoming the official face of RD Fashion Week, where she walked for Versa, Paraca, Miguel Genao,

Tiffany Fermin and the renowned designer Giannina Azar invited her to walk her show at LA Fashion Week.

Melendez Berry is currently studying at the International Fashion Academy in Paris while simultaneously preparing for her participation in Turkey.

“I am ecstatic to have been chosen to represent my country at Best Model in the World. I don’t take for granted the significance of this moment and I hope to make everyone proud throughout this process,” stated Melendez Berry.

Founded in 1988, Best Model of the World is one of the world’s most prestigious modeling competitions and is produced and directed by Ekan Ogeman in Turkey. The contest will be televised across Europe and streamed digitally through YouTube and other platforms. In addition, this event is televised throughout Europe and will be available online on a worldwide link.

The Look Of The Year is directed by Ivana Triolo and was founded in Milan, Italy, in 1983. The famous professional model Cindy Crawford was the winner in the first year. The contest is one of the most important in Europe for the fashion world.