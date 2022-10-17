Joel Santos: “Territorial integrity is fundamental”

The Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos Echavarria, stated that maintaining territorial integrity is essential for the government due to the complex socio economic situation in Haiti. As a result, steps will be taken to ensure tranquility and give priority to enhancing border security for Dominican society. The official bemoaned the nation’s supply shortage and high rate of violent crimes. In that regard, he clarified, the Dominican Republic works to uphold stability in cross-border trade so that Haitians can get their goods in a controlled manner. He said, “Haiti is in an unfortunate situation.”

Santos responded to questions from the media yesterday during the announcement of the Santo Domingo 2050 initiative by stating that the Dominican Republic will continue to call on the international community to assist in resolving the security issue in that country. An international intervention, he said, could be considered depending on how events play out on Haitian soil, but he added that this is not a decision that belongs to the nation but rather to the international community in consultation with the authorities of the neighboring country.

Additionally, he stated that the Dominican government would continue to promote binational trade as a crucial component for the development of both countries’ economies and the institutional strengthening and development of Haiti. He noted that Haiti’s economic and social stability was crucial for the Dominican Republic.