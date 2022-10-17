The 31 defendants in the Falcón case listed by name

Through Operation Falcón, the Public Ministry’s list of 31 individuals accused of being a part of a purported network of drug trafficking-related money laundering, dismantled in September 2021. Claritza Andreina Mosquea Eduardo, the sister of wanted man Erick Randhiel Mosquea Polanco, and Juan Carlos Mosquea Eduardo, who is also connected to the group, are among those involved. The prosecution body will ask for preventive detention of the woman, who has not yet been charged, as a form of coercion during the preliminary hearing.

In addition to Claritza Andreina Mosquea Eduardo, according to Diario Libre, the list of defendants includes Juan Maldonado Castro (Marcial and/or The Leader), the former director of Comunidad Digna; Maria Olimpia Tavares Rodriguez (a) Oli and/or La Princesa; Lenin Bladimir Torres Bueno; Marisol López Ceballos; Delfina Asunción Polanco; Erich Fernando Meléndez Gómez y José Miguel Castillo Taveras (a) Migue.

Iván de Jesus, Paulino de Jesus, and Kelvin Alexander Torres Bueno, Alberto de Jesús Polanco (a) el Prieto, Alberto Enmanuel de Jesús Polanco (a) Manny, Rafael Alberto de Jesús, Víctor Elpidio Altagracia El Gordo, Paulino Herrera (a) Luis Daniel Nieves Batista, Adolfo Antonio Torres Sanabia (a) Tony and/or President, Julio César Jiménez Talavera, Juan Bautista Carpio Reynoso, José Alejandro de la Cruz Morales (a), Omar la Mona, Raul Antonio Castro Mota, Yana Iris Maldonado Castro, and Maria Yudelka de Jesus Duran.