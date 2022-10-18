A vigil will be organized to call for authorities to look into cases of young people going missing

Close friends and family of the young man who vanished, Jesus Cuevas, have reported that a vigil has been planned for this Tuesday in front of the National Palace with the goal of pressuring the authorities to look into numerous cases of disappearance. According to information provided by Jesus’ family, the event is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Mexico and Dr. Delgado avenues.

The last time anyone saw Jesus Cuevas, 30, was on October 6 between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. He is described as tall and having a slim build.