With the help of this tool, you can monitor your US immigration case

On Tuesday, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) released a tool that allows applicants to check on the status of their application and ask any questions they might have. You can change the address on your application, schedule appointments, update the status of your case, determine fees based on the type of case, check the processing time of your case, and more using “USCIS Resources and Tools.”

USCIS posted on its Twitter account, “If you have any questions about your immigration case, please use our online tools and never post personal information about yourself or another person through comments on our social media pages.” They also remembered that “ask Emma,” a virtual assistant, is available to clear up any doubts or questions regarding immigration-related matters.

Future US citizens can also find information on the portal about citizenship preparation classes, offices, forms, and fees, as well as digital tools to prepare for the civics test.

Link to the tool: https://www.uscis.gov/es/herramientas/recursos-y-herramientas-de-uscis/recursos-y-herramientas-de-uscis