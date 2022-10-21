Robbers broke into deputy administrator of the Banco de Reservas house

José Manuel Guzmán Ibarra, the former sub-administrator of the Banco de Reservas, said today that he was the victim of a robbery at his home when shady individuals broke in during the early morning hours. Guzmán Ibarra claimed on his Twitter account that shady individuals chained his hands and feet in the wee hours of the morning and held him handcuffed for about an hour.

“The attackers broke into my apartment around 3 in the morning. I stood my ground against the first and stopped when the second one showed up. My wrists were bound first, then my feet. They also covered their lips as they walked away. They spent about an hour looking, but they didn’t find much. He said on his social network, “I’m good.

This incident takes place after Jesus -Chu- Vásquez Martnez, Minister of the Interior and Police, said yesterday that the National Police is in charge of implementing citizen security in the nation rather than that body.