Hospital Hugo Mendoza recognized for the second time in the Ibero-American Quality Award

By receiving the Ibero-American Quality Award in its 2022 version, the Hugo Mendoza Hospital (HPHM) becomes the first public or private institution in the Dominican Republic to have achieved this feat twice. The health center, when applying for the National Quality Award, organized by the Ministry of Public Administration, obtained a silver medal in 2015, a gold medal in 2016, and the Grand National Quality Award in 2017, as well as Gold in its first application for the Ibero-American Quality Award in its 2019 version and was received in Madrid in February 2020.

In July of this year, the HPHM led in the No.1 position in the ranking of the best hospitals nationwide according to the Public Administration Monitoring System (SISMAP) for the health sector. On that occasion, it was also recognized by the National Health Service (SNS), for achieving the best hospital performance in the country. When offering the information, Dr. Dhamelisse Then, Director of the Hugo Mendoza Pediatric Hospital, highlighted the full support of the National Health Service, for what was a country application and revealed the passion, dedication, and great sense of humanization of the medical and administrative staff that make this health center a national and Ibero-American reference model.

The Ibero-American Quality Award is organized by the Ibero-American Quality Foundation (FUNDIBEQ) and the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB), an organization attached to the Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government.