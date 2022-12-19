The Dominican Republic is among the countries in the region that received fewer remittances in 2022

The Dominican Republic is one Latin American and Caribbean country with a negative variation in remittance income in 2022. A recent report from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal) cites that Jamaica and the Dominican Republic register negative variations of almost 2 and 7%, respectively.

According to the United Nations organization’s report “Preliminary Balance of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean 2022,” published last week, most of the region’s countries tend to end the year with a double-digit growth rate in income from emigrant remittances. Nicaragua leads the way with a 45% increase, followed by Guatemala and Honduras with a 20% increase. They are followed by Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru, with increased remittance income of between 13 and 15%.

According to ECLAC, Bolivia, El Salvador, and Paraguay are “well below these figures,” while Jamaica and the Dominican Republic have negative variations of nearly 2% and 7%, respectively.