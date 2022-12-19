US veto on Central Romana will be maintained until the company demonstrates compliance

The US ban on Central Romana Corporation’s sugar will remain in effect until the company makes a comprehensive effort to correct the sanctions and the United States can verify that the practices revealed by the investigations are no longer there. The statement was offered today by Robert Thomas, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic. “As you know, there have been more than ten years of continuous investigations, and we are going to work with Central Romana to address these concerns and be able to certify that these actions have been corrected,” the diplomat said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have been directed to halt shipments of raw sugar and sugar-based products produced in the Dominican Republic by Central Romana Corporation Limited as of November 23, 2022. CBP issued a WRO against Central Romana “based on reasonable evidence of the use of forced labor against its workers.” According to Agriculture Minister Limber Cruz, sugar exporters must develop a plan for the United States and prove them correct.

“These are negotiations, they are investigations that are being carried out, that are being carried out, and sugar exporters have to make a plan for the United States and show them that they are the ones who are right. We understand that this is the case,” he said.