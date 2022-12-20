Fire destroys several homes in New York Chiquito neighborhood in Santiago

A fire that occurred this Monday afternoon reduced eight homes and a tire shop to ashes in the Nueva York Chiquito neighborhood, in the Nibaje sector in Santiago. Colonel Alexis Moscat, chief of the Santiago Fire Department, reported that the incident, which occurred in the sector located on the South ring road, destroyed eight wooden and zinc houses, as well as a tire shop. He indicated that to put out the fire, which lasted two hours, six units from Santiago participated, as several private pumps and they had the collaboration of the Civil Defense.

Francisco Arias, regional director of Civil Defense, reported that the entity came to assist the firefighters with the Search and Rescue Unit. In addition, brigades from the 911 System, the Digestett, and the National Police participated to assist.

He said that no one was injured as a result of the fire.