National Police captures 700 suspected criminals in the last four days

Members of the National Police, attached to the Central Investigation Directorate (DICRIM), captured a total of 700 people in the last four days, to be investigated various crimes and crimes. According to a report from the institution of order, of the detainees, 219 were referred to different prosecutors, to proceed with submission to justice.

In addition, during that period, 56 arrest warrants that had been issued by competent courts in the country were complied with. In another order, the police report indicates that during the investigative work carried out by DICRIM personnel, 24 firearms of different brands and calibers were seized.

Likewise, the confiscation of some 511 portions of different types of controlled substances was made. The Police also reported that 19 vehicles of different makes and models were recovered nationwide. Meanwhile, 16 motorcycles were recovered in the actions carried out by DICRIM agents.