65% of Dominicans avoid going out at night for fear of crime

On average, 64.6% of Dominicans who are 15 years of age or older avoid going out at night for fear of crime, as revealed this year by the National Household Survey (Enhogar), conducted by the National Statistics Office (ONE). This average was obtained from the answers offered by the six age groups that were surveyed. When asked about the security measures they take to take care of criminals, 59.5% of the group between 15 and 24 years old said that they do not go out at night. The same was noted by 64.1% of the group from 25 to 34 years, 66.5% of the group from 35 to 44 years, 65.4% of the group from 45-54 years, 67.1% of the group from 55 to 64 years, and 65.5% of the group 65 years or older.

The study specifies that the statistics were collected in the 12 months before the publication of the survey and that as the family socioeconomic group increases, the percentage of the population aged 15 years and over who stopped doing any activity out of fear increases. to delinquency and crime. These data also reflect that 65.5% of Dominicans aged over 65 years also avoid going out into the streets due to the aforementioned scourge; while with age from 35 to 44, 66.5% do the same, and with age from 25 to 34, 64.1%. The situation worries young people between the ages of 15 and 24, where 59.5% of this population segment has also stopped going out due to the situation mentioned above.

In the same way, the results reflect that all these population segments have stopped carrying a lot of money in cash, the highest range being the age range between 25-34, with 52.8%. While 43.0% have stopped wearing jewelry, 35.2% have stopped visiting friends and family, and 26.6% have stopped using public transportation. Not going out at night is the most popular option for people so they don’t get robbed or something worse happens.