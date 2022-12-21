Haiti will not allow decomposed meat into its territory

Louis Pitret, the person in charge of Haiti’s northern trade zone, expressed his disagreement with Dominican authorities regarding the alleged trade in decomposed meat and offal from the border market in this city. Louis Pitret spoke during a meeting with officials from both countries about the product’s hygiene and quality control, which had been halted this week by the Specialized Corps for Land Border Security (Cesfront).

During the activity, which was held in the municipal council chambers, he explained that it is inconceivable that if a product cannot be marketed in this country due to quality standards, he would sell it to his compatriots who came to the market fair. The position was also supported by Luis Martinez, the person in charge of the Ministry of Public Health’s (MSP) food department in this town, who stated that the institution will be vigilant during the market fair to ensure that the products sold are of high quality.

Also present at the scene were Francisco García, provincial manager of the MPS, Rosalba Peña, Provincial Governor, members of the army, Cesfront, and the representatives of the vendors involved.