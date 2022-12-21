Mental health, the new purpose of brands

Mental health is currently one of the biggest concerns in society, affected by destabilizing events such as economic crises, COVID-19, or war. According to the Ipsos Global Health Service Monitor report, mental health is in second place among global health problems (five points higher than in 2021) and has surpassed cancer in the ranking of the most serious health issues that nations face. According to the same Global Health report, 58% of the global population says they think “often” about their mental well-being.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 15% of adults of working age have a mental disorder, resulting in global economic losses of more than $1 trillion. As a result, this issue is presented as a priority for the international community’s socioeconomic mobility. With these statistics, it is clear that mental health is a topic that is extremely important today and will become even more so in the future. As a result, in a society where consumers expect brands to be agents of change and contribute to people’s well-being, communication strategies that focus on their attention have begun to gain prominence, and many brands have made it their purpose.

The global Communication, Public Affairs, and Marketing consultancy, LLYC, presents the Report “Mental health as a brand purpose” to provide communication strategies that allow brands to relate to their communities of interest. Considering the context in which the definition of a brand’s purpose is critical, mental health presents a great opportunity for companies to play an active, legitimate role in raising awareness and having a positive impact on people.