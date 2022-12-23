14% of the population does not have a toilet available at home

Despite the population growth and the advances that the Dominican Republic has in terms of infrastructure, 14.6% of the population of the national territory does not have a sanitary toilet service for private use. This was announced this Thursday by the National Statistics Office (ONE), through the Basic Report of the National Multiple-Purpose Household Survey (ENHOGAR-2022), which provides the country with data on the sociodemographic characteristics of the population and the living conditions of household members.

According to the ONE, 82.4% of households in the country have a toilet service for private use at home. Likewise, the households in the Elías Piña and Monte Cristi have the lowest percentage of households with a toilet service for private use, with 44.1% and 53.8% respectively.

“37.7% of households in the very low socioeconomic group have a private toilet for home use,” the report says. In the same way, they indicate that of the households with a sanitary toilet facility, only 20.7% have it connected to a public sewerage system.