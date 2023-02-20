Garbage used to generate 55 mega of electricity

A project for the use of solid waste through the installation of a processing plant that will use municipal garbage to produce electricity is about to start the construction of an environmentally friendly power generation plant in San Pedro de Macorís. The project, promoted by the company Streamline Integrated Energy (SIE), has as its main objective to mitigate one of the biggest problems that all the municipalities of the country have, it would be the first infrastructure of this kind in the Dominican Republic, with advanced technology, being the most sophisticated in the region. The company will manage a responsible waste management project, using modern technologies, internationally proven, and a public services scheme that would solve the problem of environmental contamination of the soil, subsoil, groundwater, and coastal waters that are generated by the leachates that are produced when the rains come into contact with the garbage dumped in the open air.

“For about seven years we have been promoting this project that is environmentally sustainable and would support the Dominican Republic to continue diversifying its electricity generation matrix and position itself as a pioneer in the region in implementing world-class infrastructure as a solution to the serious problem of the final disposal of the garbage”, affirmed the engineer Mitchell Van Heyningen, Aruban and descendant of San Pedro de Macorís, founder of SIE. The businessman confirmed that he is working hand in hand with the current authorities to finally implement this first project for the proper management of solid urban waste in San Pedro and other municipalities in the country. The plant will have the capacity to process about 350 tons of solid waste per day and has an installed power production capacity of up to 55 megawatts, and seeks to help meet the country’s energy needs.

The technology of the plant proposed for the country was designed by SENER Ingeniería y Sistemas S.A. based on the Basura @ Energía Zabalgarbi plant in Bilbao, Spain, which has been in commercial operation since 2005. In addition, Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services, as well as the boiler to be used in the plant, will be provided by the international company Babcock & Wilcox established in 1867. In other words, the DR will be benefiting from the support of internationally recognized companies and market leaders for this type of technology. In addition, the project includes the construction and commissioning of a sanitary landfill.