Woman accused of killing Cuban in San Pedro de Macorís surrenders

The National Police reported that a woman who was wanted for allegedly taking the life of a Cuban woman voluntarily turned herself in this Sunday, in the event that occurred in the municipality of Guayacanes, San Pedro de Macorís province. Yokaira Noelia Zapata, 31, turned herself in accompanied by the communicator Felix Victorino and the representatives of Human Rights, Menelo Solimán and Rafael Esteban Vásquez Arismendy.

Zapata is being accused of violating articles 295 and 304 of the Dominican Penal Code, 83 and 86 of Law 631-16, to the detriment of Lilian Yanela Tejada Monteagudo, a 23-year-old Cuban national, according to the official report of the police. The victim lived on the main street of Los Guayacanes, and after receiving a stab wound she was taken to the emergency room of the Antonio Musa Regional Hospital, where she died.

The preliminary report indicates that the incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, near the central park of that municipality. According to the police report, the victim’s relatives, and residents of the place, the two women had personal problems.