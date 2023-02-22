Haitian gang seeks refuge in the country
Six Haitians who entered the Dominican Republic fleeing from the authorities that were persecuting them for the death of police officers in their country were detained by Army troops and later handed over in Malpaso to the Haitian Border Police (Polifront).
The group illegally entered the country through the municipal district of La Colonia, in Duvergé, Independencia province, but they were captured by a military patrol made up of uniformed officers and members of the S-2 of the Army Intelligence Directorate. The six Haitians were identified as Geraldo Brutus, Yvon Romilus, Jean lysse Fresnaider, Louvens Louis, Rubbens Louis, and Felix Jeans.
“It is suspected that these are members of Haitian armed gangs, and would possibly be linked to the deaths of police officers in Haiti,” says an informative note from the Dominican Republic Army. The six detainees were taken under military custody to the Malpaso Management Base, which in turn handed them over to the Haitian Border Police (POLIFRONT), to be investigated and handed over to justice.
A bit worrisome that they were able to cross the border! Good job and catching them. Their mission cannot be allowed to take root in RD, or serve as a base to carry out their crimes
The ‘Haitian crisis’ is designed to destroy the Dominican Republic as we know it. At least to unify the island. That’s the progressive globalist agenda. Reason why the super powers don’t do anything to stabilize that part of the island which is not a country. It has never been a functional state.
Many young dominican are already haitianized/americanized. Many young mixed “indio/a” are straight up calling themselves black now. This is what the US and Haiti want. They want to dehispanized the island and turn the whole island into a jungle. Then finally get rid of the spanish language and make everyone speak haitian creole or English.