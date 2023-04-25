ProMiches names leatherback turtle nest from Miches in honor of journalist Marvin del Cid

The ProMiches, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting sea turtles in El Seibo and Miches, recently named the eighth leatherback turtle nest of the season after journalist Marvin del Cid as part of their sea turtle protection project. Del Cid shared the exciting news through his social media, expressing his appreciation and pride for the organization’s efforts to preserve the endangered species.

ProMiches has been working diligently to safeguard and monitor sea turtle nests at Playa Esmeralda in Miches with the assistance of the Ministry of Environment. As a result of their tireless work, they have officially named the eighth leatherback turtle nest of the season in honor of Marvin del Cid. Del Cid, an audiovisual producer, and journalist, has been recognized for his advocacy for environmental protection through his work published in Diario Libre.

The Dominican Republic officially launched its leatherback turtle nesting season in March, which is critical in the preservation of the world’s largest sea turtle species that are facing extinction. ProMiches has been making tremendous efforts to conserve and protect the sea turtle population through its sea turtle protection project.

ProMiches’ hard work and dedication to the preservation of sea turtles have not gone unnoticed. The naming of the eighth leatherback turtle nest in honor of Marvin del Cid serves as a testament to their commitment to the cause. It is imperative that we continue to support and encourage organizations like ProMiches in their mission to protect endangered species and preserve our planet’s biodiversity.