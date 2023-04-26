Dominican Music Week will bring artists closer to the international industry

The face of a music movement is typically represented by the artist or star, but behind them lies machinery that drives their success. The La Oreja Media Foundation has announced the first Dominican Music Week, aimed at promoting and developing Dominican music, with around 30 emerging artists from various genres and music professionals attending.

The event will feature conferences, showcases, and panel discussions with industry executives to educate artists, producers, musicians, and others on the international music business. The event is open to anyone with an interest in the music industry, and the organizers hope to attract key players at a national and international level.

The ultimate goal is to showcase the Dominican musical offering and create opportunities for growth, internationalization, and business development within the cultural sector.